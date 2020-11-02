In this great country, we have the privilege to vote for the candidates of our choice. An absolutely wise choice for Ward 1's councilman is Les Veach.
Les Veach has served our community for a number of years. He listens and cares; he will do his best to represent the people of Ward 1. We need the wisdom that he has gained during his years of service to help our City Council thrive as stewards of commitment to Winchester. With that wisdom, Les will continue to listen and lead and work for the betterment of our community.
Quite simply, let Les Veach continue his good work for us.
