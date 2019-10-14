With all The Star's coverage of traditional team sports and athlete spotlights, it would be nice to see profiles on marching band students.
Between the daily three-hour practice after school, supporting two events a weekend (one band competition, one football game), not to mention the mandatory summer camp and practicing at home -- our marching-band kids put in as much (or more) time than sports teams.
They are also true TEAM players and are great examples of leaders, with mentorship a key aspect of their craft. Winchester Star, it's 2019, not 1969 -- lets come around to highlighting musicians, artists, and stellar students with the same gusto as we do with traditional athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.