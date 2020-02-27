I am a retired businessman, aged 73 years. I learned early on that to influence another’s opinion, I must be objective, unemotional, truthful and respectful.
As I read The Star’s opinion page each morning, I rarely see those characteristics in the Open Forum. What I do see is anger, hatred and disrespect.
To those who write to the Open Forum, please consider that angry, disrespectful words only put off others. You will not influence another’s opinion. If you are simply blowing off steam then nobody is interested in what you have to say.
Our society’s collective mood seems to be at a boiling point. Let’s all try harder to be a polite society.
