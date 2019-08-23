The answer is a simple one, really. If you want to have an open and honest discussion about gun violence you need to elect Ronnie Ross, Irina Khanin, Mavis Taintor and Wendy Gooditis when you go to the polls this Nov. 5.
No one wants to take away your guns. All we need to do is figure out how to keep military-style rifles and high-capacity magazines out of the hands of dangerous people. If we continue to do what we have always done and expect different results — well that's crazy, isn't it? The child you will be protecting is yours.
I implore you, please, at least consider a change in Virginia's leadership as a first step to opening an honest discussion about how we keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people. Please support Ronnie Ross, Irina Khanin, Mavis Taintor, and Wendy Gooditis and let's start talking again for the sake of the children, if nothing else.
