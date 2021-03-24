As high school spring sports are upon us, I regret to hear that athletes in 8th grade might not be allowed to participate in Handley sports. The reasoning for this is not to mix school populations out of fear of potential COVID exposure. COVID is a serious disease. I don’t disagree. However, we cannot continue to live in fear and try to keep our kids in a bubble. Let’s face it, as parents most of us have let our kids outside of school continue to hang outwith friends, have sleepovers, play sports, and try to give them the opportunity to live life as a normal teenager during these serious times. In my opinion, the mix of school populations is just for good optics. Our kids, especially at the high school level, need to have some sort of an “experience” like we did when we were young. Yet we continue to take experiences away from our children out of fear without letting the parent or the child make their own decisions.
Based on not letting 8th grade compete, junior varsity baseball might be in jeopardy based on the low participation that comes with baseball in the city. So 8th, 9th, and 10th, graders may lose an entire season again. These young athletes work hard outside of school to improve and compete, yet we can take it all away in an instant. This decision should be a School Board/WPS parent’s decision, not at the sole discretion of one individual at the administration office. As a former School Board member and a Handley parent of an athlete, I say let them play and compete. It’s time to make decisions based on living life, rather than living in fear.
(3) comments
Someone shared their opinion with me, stating that 8th graders have not been allowed all year to participate on Handley's JV teams so they do not think they'll open up spring sports to the 8th graders for this school year. Handley girl's did not field a JV team because of no 8th graders.
Based on history, 8th graders make up at least a 1/3 of the JV team.
Amen.
Welcome to the discussion.
