In the Monday, September 23, edition of The Star, Keven Walker, CEO of the New Market-based foundation that manages the eight-county Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District, is quoted about the opening of their new Visitors’s Center on Redbud Road: “Preserving the battlefields and providing historical context is important, so Americans don’t 'forget how we got to get to where we are.'”
Here is the historical context for the whole war which he wants us to remember:
WE should always remember, and not forget that the Civil War, a.k.a. The war of the rebellion, was fought as an expression of white supremacy, to prolong and maintain the then 200-plus-year old economic system of using millions of enslaved African prisoners in forced labor camps (plantations) to produce goods for the benefit and profit of white Christians.
The war was started and fought by the Southern states to prevent the central government of the USA, upon the election of Lincoln, from threatening to end that system. The Confederate states rebelled, and as traitors, attempted to secede from the Union to remove that threat. In 1865 they were rightly defeated.
We should celebrate that defeat and be contrite, even ashamed of our white, Christian, southern, Confederate ancestors who fought in that war. THAT is the lesson from history. THAT is what should be remembered. Let’s remember correctly. Let’s not romanticize the battles, the soldiers, the uniforms, the arms, the Lost Cause, the plantation lifestyle, the false heroism, the false patriotism of the traitors and rebels. History should be remembered correctly and in context.
