Now that our election is over, I would like to recommend a change to Virginia law that I believe members of both parties could come together and pass. It is time for Virginia to end its requirement for a front license plate.
Of our neighboring states, only Maryland and the District of Columbia require a front plate and neither even require registration decals on the front plate. With so many out-of-state vehicles transiting the Old Dominion without a front plate I would say that having a front plate does little to enhance public safety and gives police an excuse to stop a motorist for a non-moving violation. It is an additional cost passed on to car owners and a front plate takes away from the appearance of your vehicle. Additionally, when dealers need to put a front plate mount on the car another piece of plastic is being introduced into the world.
Of the many items that need attention in our Commonwealth, this may seem trivial, however, let us look at something that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle could begin to discuss in good faith.
John Thomson
Frederick County
So it's just an aesthetic issue?
