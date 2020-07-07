Let’s build up, not tear down
If all social ills can be cured by renaming streets and removing monuments, then let’s get started. We with common sense understand this is not a solution to the problem. This is only creating division. The mayor wants to remove the statue on the mall which represents the lowly private probably trying to make a few dollars to send home to his mother. Just boys doing what they were told to do; many never returned
And then renaming streets. Mr. Evan Clark, who has read a little history on General Early, said his name must go. If you read enough history, you will find fault with everyone. What about Jefferson, Washington, Daniel Morgan, and Breckinridge, too name a few? Let’s not stop there, what about Judge John Handley? A Northerner who was sympathetic to the Southerner. He wanted to be buried as close to the Confederate cemetery as possible and had portraits of Gens. Lee and Jackson in his home in Pennsylvania. Why? Because he admired them. But he gave money to this community; we will use the funds and then change his name. Where have we heard this before, Dr. Fitzsimmons?
Destroying and tearing down is easy; doesn’t take much effort or work. Let us challenge ourselves to be the builders of future tomorrows. We have come too far as a nation to start over. Mistakes were/are always being made, but we can learn from them and find that “City upon a Hill” which welcomes everyone.
James See Stephens City
(7) comments
Excellent point Mr. See. Where will it ever end? Whenever those that support cancel culture such as Evan Clark and many others, if you give them an inch, they'll take a mile. I say people with this mind set need to get a life and upon doing so, focus on the important things in their life.
Pretty poor analysis, Mr. See. Typical of the people who fawn over the Confederate statues, very little goes in to actually understanding the War itself.
Early was a good general during the Civil War. However, his star began to wane quite significantly once given his own command, The Army of the Valley. His failure at Monocacy sealed his fate and he was dismissed. He ended up escaping to Mexico to avoid capture, only returning later to be a proudly unreconstructed rebel.
That's what you wish to honor in Winchester?
I would hardly call that "fawning". And Mr See has extensively studied the civil war for years. You seem to have a constant negative outlook on anyone who submits a letter to the editor. Perhaps you should critique your attitude before criticizing everything someone else says.
Yes, no one is perfect, and if you do enough digging you'll find those imperfections. One has to weigh the positive and the negative. With respect to Early there is no question which way the scales tip. Change the name.
As Winchester’s Planning Director, Tim Youmans, said recently, “Changing the name of a road doesn’t erase history, It just changes the name of a road.”
Exactly the point. Change the name.
Excellent letter, Mr. See. Thank you!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.