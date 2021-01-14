I was disappointed in the planning for the 75 and older COVID vaccine distribution at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Department. The Health Department should invest in logistics planners. The elderly were required to stand in lines in freezing weather to get in the building. As we approached, we saw the long lines of elderly folks in wheelchairs, and chairs, old women pushing old men and visa versa... we do COVID testing in cars... they couldn't figure out a similar solution for the vaccine?
My 85-year-old father chose to pass on the vaccine this time knowing he can barely walk 100 yards... standing in line is a nonstarter. Let's do better.
