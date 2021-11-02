It is sad when a society becomes so materialistically centric that its citizens do not know how to celebrate our holidays without purchased gifts.
With the current logistics dilemma in our country and precipitous rising costs for basic items, it would seem that just putting food on the table for Thanksgiving will be a challenging endeavor. A situation that certainly requires compromise. And while most Americans understand the ill effects of inflation and the challenges with supply and demand, what we hear day after day are the news agencies focusing solely on the potential shortage of gifts for Christmas.
Maybe, just maybe it is a sign for mankind to focus on the true meaning of Christmas, versus the artificiality associated with the celebration for the birth of Jesus.
I do not pretend to be a theologian, but I understand why we as humanity focus on the birth of Jesus. After all, it was just not his entrance into the world as our savior, but the ultimate sacrifice he was destined to make for all mankind. Maybe this year’s national self-induced dilemmas will serve a greater good for all Americans. The art of giving thanks by expressing our heartfelt appreciation for one another, for life, and for Jesus’s sacrifice for us at a time when it would appear all issues in our nation are polarizing, focusing on differences versus similarities as human beings. Make this year’s celebration of Christmas one that would please your soul and our heavenly father.
David Eddy
Middletown
