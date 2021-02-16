I read with interest the letter on February 13 from Doug Rinker concerning banning the death penalty but not abortion. Doug is a man for whom I have much respect, having followed his outstanding example of leadership from his days in the FFA at James Wood.
I am sure that there are many Christians in the Democrat Party, but I fail to understand how any Christian could support abortions and the funding of abortion clinics. As Doug Rinker points out, it seems hypocritical to support the elimination of the death penalty and yet support abortion on demand.
It seems to me that one of the main problems with the Democrat Party members was pointed out very clearly by Trump's attorneys Friday when they said that the Democrat's leadership had a major problem and that was their “hatred.” This has been spelled out consistently over the last four years and they cannot seem to let it go. Unfortunately, this attitude has trickled down from the federal level to the state and the local level. When one has a hatred attitude it is difficult for one to think clearly, resulting in some of the editorials I have read in The Star by Democrats, mostly by the same people, over the past four years.
We say that when COVID is over we can return to normal. I hope we might return to the normal of bygone days where people of different views can discuss and debate in a respectful manner. Until then I am reminded of the shortest verse in the Bible, “Jesus cried”.
(4) comments
Pure Republican nonsense. Actually, as a Christian I wonder how anyone who is a Republican and supported Trump can claim to be a Christian at all. It comes down to how you look at it.
I vote pro life and that is the platform of the Democrats. Yes, it is a pro choice platform but it’s social action stand will lower the need for abortions far better than the wails of the pro birthers and the Republican platform where nothing is done.
Stop falling for the lies of the Republican Party. Trump, the personification of the “Lie” is thankfully gone. You wailers out there want to “save” unborn babies? Work for social justice.
'I am reminded' that hatred goes both ways, bub.Your letter oozes condescension. The fact that you "fail to see" is your problem, no one elses. Perhaps you should talk to someone about that, and lose the 'tude.
“I am sure that there are many Christians in the Democrat Party, but I fail to understand how any Christian could support abortions and the funding of abortion clinics. As Doug Rinker points out, it seems hypocritical to support the elimination of the death penalty and yet support abortion on demand.”
First i MUST explain to you, JD, that while people in that party are Democrats, it is in fact called the Democratic party. Calling it the “Democrat” party makes you sound tres Appalachian, and we have enough problems with the hick stereotype in the valley as it is.
Next, and this is the important part so please listen...an adult woman of sound mind and body gets to decide what happens to her body and gets to make her healthcare choices. Period (pun intended). Full stop. No one else is involved between that patient and her doctor. End of story.
Why is it necessary to refer to "stereotype hicks". The Valley has much more to offer than such a statement. I presume I would be referred to as a "hick" but have done well and had a very productive life, as well as my family, in this Valley. Bad choice of words!!!
