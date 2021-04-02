Let’s ‘get real’ about meeting
Hang on, Supervisor Dunn. Your version of your violation of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act was passionate but devoid of understanding FOIA, which states: “a ‘Meeting’ occurs any time . . . an informal assemblage of — as many as three members . . . are present. These types of gatherings are ‘meetings’ regardless of their location …” [26.2.1] First thing anyone learns!!
“All members . . . are required to be familiar with how FOIA affects them. § 2.2-3702.” County officials presented a copy of FOIA within two weeks of your election! [26.1.1] “The penalty for failure to comply is $500-2000 per individual.” [26.1.6]
You three went sneaking off to a closed, invitation-only meeting at a private house to [discuss a school district program], and evaded the law to “afford every opportunity to citizens to witness the operations of government. [26.1.4]
And let’s get real, you didn’t go for information, but to participate in an action-planning meeting, which the three of you endorsed by your very presence. If your intention was to learn about the program, why weren’t you in a public study meeting with the school district, that the board, or the district, had arranged? Why were you not in a public town hall, where, unlike Mr. Graber’s, ideas could be freely exchanged? Best laugh of the week was “silence protects.” Like you could not wink, nod, smile or otherwise communicate your complicity, as you held yourselves above the law like good GOPers.
Robin Young Middletown
(3) comments
Leftists when they break the rules: Oh, stop with the pearl clutching exaggeration! It's a total non-issue and we're in charge, so get used to it! lol.
Leftists when anyone else breaks the rules: OMG! Look at the evil, racist, science-deniers denying our version of "teh sCiEncezzz" and not following our narrative! Burn 'em/cancel them on the the altar of our narrative!
Being a double standard Demo means you never have to apologize because, well, you're never wrong...
#facts [lol]
So much for being polite. Welcome to the Divided States of America. Buy a gun.
Dunn knows EXACTLY what he did was wrong! He is just trying to dig himself out of the rabbit hole he has gotten himself into! Graber and Dunn both think they are high and mighty and that they are above all laws! This wasn’t the only secret meeting that has occurred with these goofballs!
