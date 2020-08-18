For 35 years, Wilkins Lake at Jim Barnett Park has given people a place to fish, spend time with family, study, or get some quiet time. It was renovated in 2000, and by the looks of things — it needs another renovation. Many of the blocks around the lake have been pushed into the water, the landscaping is overgrown and weedy, and the water itself is full of dead vegetation and debris. It is a disgrace. I walk there frequently and there has been a dead tree laying on the edge of the walkway a long time.
Overall, it is a sad-looking place now. This has not occurred recently, and the Covid 19 has nothing to do with it. It’s been in disrepair a long time now. I thought there was endowment money left to maintain it. If money is the problem perhaps volunteers could pitch in and put it back to it’s former glory. The lake has been a beautiful place to walk around. Let’s get it back.
They're gonna let SU step in and take it over so the racist University can keep expanding. #ReturnTheByrdName
