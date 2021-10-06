John Giangola’s tirade in his Oct. 1 letter to the editor, in which he called Terry McAuliffe a “moron,” made me think of the old adage “it takes one to know one”.
My daughter is a teacher, and I am a college graduate, but I wouldn’t profess to tell her what to teach her students. Suggestions from rational parents; parent-teacher conferences; testing; and the child’s classroom performance would seem to take the politics and ugly accusations out of biased demands.
Oh, how I wish for calm and productive conversations in our country.
Karen Shipp
Frederick County
