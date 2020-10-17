Let’s keep Wiley, Veach working for us
We in the First Ward are fortunate to have been represented over the past six years by two outstanding members of City Council — Bill Wiley and Les Veach. Because of a special election for the House of Delegates, we have the rare opportunity to vote for both of these men this year.
Bill Wiley has been an outstanding councilor. His leadership skills were apparent right from the start and he was named Council President during his first term. Now that Chris Collins has resigned to become a judge, Bill has been nominated to run in the special election to fill the seat. While he will be missed on Council, especially by his constituents, we will be fortunate to have a delegate of his talent to represent us in Richmond.
Bill’s election to the House makes it doubly important that we vote to keep Les Veach on Council. Les has been on Council for twelve years. He, too, has shown himself as leader, having served as Vice-President of Council and as Vice-Mayor. Les has been a strong supporter of our public schools and a staunch advocate for our First Responders. We will need his continued leadership and dedication to our city on Council.
I have already voted, so I’m writing to urge my neighbors in the First Ward to support our outstanding council team by electing Bill Wiley as our delegate and re-electing Les Veach as our city councilor. Let’s keep this team working for us.
Suellen Knowles
Winchester
Vote Blue! down the ballot
restore sanity and decency in this nation
