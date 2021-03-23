Let’s see how many others feel the same way
I am glad Mr. Hester of the School Board is reading my newsletter. Perhaps he will understand how upset I am with him and his fellow School Board members that they are totally defunct in their duties to run the educational system of our county’s Children. They “don’t get in the weeds” is their excuse. They should be fired for that statement alone. They have hired a leftist superintendent who is more interested in teaching leftist theories than in preparing our children for being good, responsible citizens of our community. We elected them and funded them with over 60% our county’s tax money for the sole purpose of supervising our educational system. But they are just a rubber stamp for whatever the superintendent wants. The superintendent wants to push Deep Equity through the grades: hate America, see racism behind every tree, under every rock and even in Dr. Seuss books. Well, with enough noise, we have caused them to take pause for now, but if we don’t make changes, it will be back as they only postponed hiring a Deep Equity person until no one is looking. We need a School Board who reflects our county, not those trying to destroy it. There is still time to run for the office of School Board in Shawnee, Red Bud and Stonewall and put parents back in control. Need help on how to run? I am on Facebook – The Frederick County Republican. These are my personal opinions, but we will see how many others in the county feel the same way.
David Sparkman Frederick County
(13) comments
As a former Clarke school board member who helped the county get its' new high school built in 2012, I totally agree with Mr. Sparkman. Our public educational system has become an expensive bureaucratic nightmare, where the Superintendents are more interested in hiring administrators to do their work for them, and espouse more and more "politically-correct" subjects to be taught, while neglecting the very important "core subjects" (those 3-Rs). VDOE standards have systematically been watered down over the last 20 years, with the Pearson's Adaptive Computerized testing replacing our traditional SOLs.
You ask, 'what is that'? It's simple: All testing is now on-line, and if the student's first answer is wrong, the remaining test questions automatically drop to a less difficult level. If the student continues to have wrong answers, the test then cuts the number of questions asked as well, making the test even easier. The only purpose for this is to increase the "Pass" rates. No two students are in fact answering all of the same questions - and everyone gets a Pass. More of that "Equity".
All of this is costing more and more money, but just what are we getting for our money? Certainly NOT well-educated children.
All of our school boards should be held accountable - but are not.
[thumbdown]
I disagree. And I am tired of right-wing culture war snowflakes who can't govern and so, instead, see boogie men like "Communism" and "leftists" under their beds.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Great letter David! Indoctrination of our children is FCPS's goal!
Well, Mr. Sparkman, sometimes racism is behind the tree, under the rock, and even in 6 Dr. Seuss books. Worse, it’s in the words and behavior of the parents who poison the minds of their children. It’s in the words and behavior of our former president who embraced White Supremacists. You think this doesn’t affect our kids?
If the parents are racist bigots, do you really think the schools have the responsibility to fix it or if they could even be successful?
🙄.
Well said, Mr. Sparkman. And, yeah, Leftists never stop and use their shrieking and mockery as tools of coercion. It is unfortunate that so many cave to their tantrums and bullying but the righteous path is beset on all sides, so the more they shriek, the more likely you are doing the right thing...
Perhaps you racists conservatives need to move to Georgia where they are gang ho to restrict the vote of minorities. I truly believe they will be an unhappy bunch when the courts strike them down.
You conservative Republicans are racist and out of touch. The United States is Not a “white” nation and never was. You’re on your way out. We are a nation of immigrants with the richness of those cultures making our nation great.
Blackhorsegirl, I love the way you take up all this space to say absolutely NOTHING.
Most racists deny racism.
And most idiots deny their idiocy. Dunning Kruger is in full effect with the Left. As for me, I've learned to embrace mine! [lol] What's your excuse?
blah blah blah. More cries of racism. There isn't any. Deep Equity divides people based on skin color. It's not Equality. Deep Equity is about making sure everyone gets a trophy, no matter how stupid they are.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.