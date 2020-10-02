There are a lot of takeaways from Tuesday night's debate, but the biggest thing I was left with at the end of those 90 minutes is how much this election isn't really about the issues, or what we colloquially refer to as "politics," or even the Supreme Court. It's about character. Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has been provided numerous opportunities to unite the country and to demonstrate that he's a decent human being capable of intelligent thought, empathy, and compassion. And he has failed every single time. Sure, I care about the issues —reproductive rights, social justice and equity, economic justice, health care, education, the environment — but for me this election is about something so much bigger than that. It's about who we are as a country. It's about how we treat each other and the values we instill in our children.
Our foremothers and forefathers fought and died to realize the promise this country represents and to create a better life for all. They planted trees under whose shade they would never sit, and they did it all for us. We owe it to future generations of Americans to keep that going. To work, to fight, to organize, and to vote in service of that promise. I refuse to give into the negativity and cynicism that have come to dominate American life and politics. We are a good people. We are a decent people. Let's start acting like it again.
(1) comment
Put decent people in office and in the administration: Vote Biden/Harris. They and their cabinet and administration will all be more decent than we have now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.