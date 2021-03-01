Let’s tone down the vitriol
Katharine Brown (Feb. 26 letter to the editor), you have every right to disagree with Lisa Callahan’s Open Forum. The fact remains, there were credible allegations of election irregularities in several states. The “discovery” of large volumes of votes where President Trump led by a comfortable margin swung the results to his opponent. Some states’ election officials changed election procedures without involving the state legislatures, purportedly in violation of the states’ constitutions and statutes. Post-election pronouncements that, “...no evidence of voting fraud exists which would overturn the election results” does not mean that no evidence of fraud existed. Any credible allegation of fraud should be investigated on its merits. By all published reports, these allegations were simply ignored. Even the U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider several lawsuits. As to the fraud allegations fueling the January 6 incident at the Capitol, consider the Democrat Party leadership’s relentless attempts to imprison Donald Trump from the time of his nomination. Those attempts continue unabated today. I don’t defend Mr. Trump’s character. He is an arrogant, narcissistic, misogynistic, and vindictive individual. But he is out of office now. Let’s tone down the hatred and vitriol.
Charles Hunter Winchester
(5) comments
As usual, Mr. Hunter and those like him live in a fantasy land.
From the top: There are always some glitches in an election: there is always human error in an election; there is always some mischief in an election. Always.
Because a Republican legislature is squawking does not make what an election official or Secretary of State did illegal. We would have to study the Constitution of each state. Courts did Not find illegal actions by state officials.
Let’s talk about what I believe was Ohio: In that state, mail in ballots and early voting are counted early. Biden was way ahead. When voting came in on November 3rd, Trump took the lead. I don’t remember anyone getting their bloomers in a twist over that. Yet, in other states when early voting and mail in ballots couldn’t be counted until Election Day or after and Biden won there were hysterics over stolen elections.
If Mr. Hunter is so anxious to “quiet” things down and move on, why is he writing this letter? Why were there individuals down at CPAC waving flags that said F........Biden? Why was Trump continuing his lies? Because he’s a 74 year old Baby throwing childish tantrums and having such an immature ego he can’t accept the idea of losing. He has created a sick cult of brainwashed followers who prefer to live in a fantasy world. The Republican Party is not “back” and is more divided than ever.
I would also like to add that Republicans who are in total dismay over the destruction of their party have no one to blame but yourselves. In 2016, you voted for Trump. All this wailing will not get that monster back in the bottle.
WHY WAS MARK ESPER REPLACED ON 11/9/20 AFTER THE ELECTION WITH CHRISTOPHER MILLER, and why were special ops restructured to report directly to MiLLER at this time?
Why swap Kash Patel for Jon Stewart once you’ve LOST an election?
WHY WAS MIKE FLYNN’s former aide, EZRA COHEN-WATNICK, installed the next day as under secretary for intelligence, replacing Joe Kernan?
Why did Anthony Tata replace James Anderson as acting director of policy planning? All of this after Donald Trump had lost an election that he continued to deny, whilst he sued states and cajoled election officials in several states to change, alter, and find votes he needed.
If an overthrow of the US government was not the intention, WHY WERE ANY AND ALL OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING AFTER NOVEMBER 6th, 2020???
AND WAHT ABOOT-ism at it's finest. Yes, I'm sure THIS past election was the MOST upstanding, fraud-free election in the history of the world! [rolleyes] Talk about cult-like adherence to a narrative...
“Even the U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider several lawsuits. “. Yes, Charles, they did...a very conservative 6 to 3 majority Supreme Court took a pass on the nonsense that Trump was peddling. You may have heeded that warning, but it is hard to deprogram from a cult, I am told. And you are also very correct in your assessment that he is an arrogant, narcissistic, misogynistic and vindictive individual. He is also a tax cheat, a rapist, a racist, and a criminal who attempted to overthrow the United States government. Under his watch and his fawning over all things Russian, our entire surveillance systems and well beyond were hacked beyond our comprehension and in detrimental ways that we do not yet realize the extent of, and he may have been instrumental in that hack. Our intelligence has warned us of his weaknesses and of his son in law, Jared. He may be out of office but until he is behind bars along with many other complicit people, we should not turn off the spotlight of truth or the vitriol for a narcissistic demagogue and his band of traitors that wanted to overthrow our democracy because they didn't get their way in an election.
