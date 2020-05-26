Let’s work to become better citizens
I want to say “THANK YOU” for the businesses and my friends on the Old Town Mall that have helped me during the COVID-19 pandemic in food and fellowship, and also giving me a haircut. I have been through difficult times, having pneumonia a couple of times, a broken left hip and scoliosis of the spine, and a lot more. It will make you a stronger person. We can be an over-comer and appreciate good health. My mother always said, “Every day is a good day. 90% is what and how you make a good day, and 10% is how you take it.” Prayer and faith are the keys to be an over-comer and we can learn by being around good people. Let us all work together to become better citizens during the virus crisis.
President Ronald Reagan believed and stood for down-to- earth patriotism and he made America great again.
I thought the best statement made by Martin Luther King Jr. was, “I have a dream that one day we will not be judged by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character…”
President Donald Trump had our economy going stronger than ever before and with our prayers and support, he will again do a good job like before the virus crisis and in Making America Great Again.
We have to accept who we are and go out each and every day to become a better person than we were before, and enjoy our sports. May God bless the U.S.A.
I thank you all.
David P. Russell
“The Ambassador of the Old Town Mall”
Winchester
(1) comment
Thank you, David!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.