In response to the letters critical of a photograph taken of Dr. Lewis receiving his vaccination against COVID-19: You people have no idea of the circumstances that may have justified the staging of how that photograph was taken. I have one more thing to say. If any of you find yourselves in need of intensive care and find yourselves in the Winchester Medical Center you had better PRAY TO ALMIGHTY GOD that Dr. Frank Lewis is the physician taking care of you! I am a former employee of Valley Health and have personal knowledge of the countless lives Dr. Frank Lewis is personally responsible for saving! Those of you who took the time to write the type of letter you did to the newspaper had better be grateful that our community has an intensivist of his caliber rather than wasting your time writing about the circumstances surrounding a photo op setting that you know nothing about! Have you nothing better to do with your time?
Mark Anderson
Winchester
