The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number is now 988, replacing the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Lifeline 988 is linked to the Veterans’ Crisis Line. Trained counselors answer and connect the caller to resources! The Lifeline coordination was a top priority of Health and Human Services funded by Biden-Harris administration to assure help in mental health crisis matching the documented need.
Our Virginia Department of Public Health documented 1,045 suicides in 2019. The US Department of Veteran Affairs documented 188 veteran suicides in Virginia in 2019. As our representative, Ben Cline voted against funding for health and human services, against funding emergency assistance and against women’s health protection.
Jennifer Lewis is a mental health professional working each day to stabilize the environment for Virginia residents discharged from psychiatric facilities. Jennifer Lewis understands the importance of Suicide and Crisis Lifelines. The families of suicide victims and others in mental health crisis also understand. Mental health cannot be a no vote!
Jennifer Lewis opposes Ben Cline in the race for Virginia District 6 of House of Representatives. Mental health funding cannot be a no vote. A vote for Jennifer Lewis is a vote for our mental health!
Paula Becker
Winchester
