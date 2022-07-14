On July 13th, Congress passed the Active Shooter Alert Act. This legislation, endorsed by, inter alia, the Fraternal Order of Police and the National Police Foundation, will create an Active Shooter Alert Communications Network to advise people when there is an active shooter loose in their community. The measure will be similar to the Amber Alert System.
Republican Congressman Fred Upton, who co-sponsored the bill, noted that, during the July 4th shootings in Highland Park, Illinois, “the initial sounds were thought to be fireworks. Wouldn’t it have been nice to have had a system that would have alerted the entire parade route to take cover, and maybe some of those folks that were killed or wounded wouldn’t have happened?”
Incredibly, Congressman Ben Cline voted against this measure. He apparently thinks he knows better than the police, something to remember the next time he goes on about how he “backs the blue.”
And he apparently doesn’t care about the safety of his constituents. Mr. Cline keeps voting against our best interests. This November, we can vote against him and elect Jennifer Lewis, who will support laws to protect our children and our freedom to attend community events such as Fourth of July parades.
Catherine Giovannoni
Lake Frederick
(1) comment
Jennifer Lewis will absolutely have my vote !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.