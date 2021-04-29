Five reasons to choose a college — community or otherwise:
1. Cost
2. Quality of education - institution is accredited and students gain useful knowledge
3. Degree is marketable - it improves students’ career paths and help them attain goals
4. Professors are passionate about their subject(s) and bring out the best in their students
5. Proximity to residence, work & relatives
From my experience, Lord Fairfax Community College excelled in the areas listed above and prepared me well for the university I attended. I do not remember having a particular interest in how the name was chosen. I doubt if many of the other students who attended LFCC have either.
The Virginia Community College System — specifically the State Board for Community Colleges — is inventing a problem. This has caused the LFCC board to get caught up in the current sway of the politically correct movement, which will never be satisfied. Changing a name will do nothing to improve the quality of education any more than changing the name of a pancake mix will improve its flavor. In fact, it may leave a sour taste in potential benefactors’ mouths. If we continue down this road of changing names, there will be no end. Like Carroll Smith, speak out now to stop the insanity.
If the name-changers remain fixated, without asking for input from all living former staff and alumni, I suggest they at least choose a name corresponding to the current acronym, LFCC, which is how most locals refer to the college anyway.
It's great to hear about your positive experience. A new name that better reflects the college's mission is a great idea. Since you say you didn't care about the name when you chose the school, why oppose a new name? And, no, there's no obligation to speak to each and every former student and/or employee. That's why there's a board to make decisions.
Well said Ms. Hamman!
If the name doesn’t matter, which you said, why do you oppose changing it? Things change names all the time. Women change their name when they get married! You have no good arguement. Change the name. Names should not be anchors preventing progress. It will still be a good school with a different name.
Well put Mr. slowe...well put
