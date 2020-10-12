So, I hear from Republicans that their support for Mr. Trump is rooted in their opposition to "socialism." But, what does that mean exactly? There is no monolithic socialist model or agenda. There have been horrible, anti-democratic, authoritarian models like the USSR. But to oversimplify, as Fox News and Mr. Trump like to do, and equate policies and goals of the Democrats such as social justice, affordable health care and medications, and a living wage for the average worker with such evil regimes as the Soviet Union or China is just, well, silly. These are goals that go back as far as Theodore Roosevelt, hardly an unpatriotic, un-American, anti-capitalist. He spoke loudly and often about the obligation of the government to govern for the general welfare and social justice of the common people, not the wealthy elites. He was the first president to pass regulatory laws to keep the food and drug industries from profiting at consumers' expense. He advocated regulation of the workplace to improve worker safety and to end child labor. He favored legislation to assure a living wage for the working class. He even advocated universal access to basic health care. A look at his years in office and his 1912 platform serve as a reminder that the allegedly radical "liberal agenda" is nothing new under the sun but are ideas that have been around, and used to be voiced by members of the Republican Party, for well over a century.
Jay Gillispie
Stephens City
