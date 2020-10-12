So, I hear from Republicans that their support for Mr. Trump is rooted in their opposition to "socialism." But, what does that mean exactly? There is no monolithic socialist model or agenda. There have been horrible, anti-democratic, authoritarian models like the USSR. But to oversimplify, as Fox News and Mr. Trump like to do, and equate policies and goals of the Democrats such as social justice, affordable health care and medications, and a living wage for the average worker with such evil regimes as the Soviet Union or China is just, well, silly. These are goals that go back as far as Theodore Roosevelt, hardly an unpatriotic, un-American, anti-capitalist. He spoke loudly and often about the obligation of the government to govern for the general welfare and social justice of the common people, not the wealthy elites. He was the first president to pass regulatory laws to keep the food and drug industries from profiting at consumers' expense. He advocated regulation of the workplace to improve worker safety and to end child labor. He favored legislation to assure a living wage for the working class. He even advocated universal access to basic health care. A look at his years in office and his 1912 platform serve as a reminder that the allegedly radical "liberal agenda" is nothing new under the sun but are ideas that have been around, and used to be voiced by members of the Republican Party, for well over a century.
Jay Gillispie
Stephens City
The Plot against the President:
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1ynJOqZnqlyKR
@coach - How this can occur under our noses, while the MSM steadfastly ignores or actively provides cover for, while the Left openly mocks, is sickening. Love Trump or hate him, the fact that such abuses of power can and do occur ought to outrage every single person who wouldn't want such a thing to happen to them or someone they care about.
Pardon me, but I’ve not heard of any Republicans calling for a Green New Deal, or wishing for the stifling taxes it would impose. And, please forgive us for reminding that we miss our doctor, and we miss our insurance that cost a fraction of what it costs today. And don’t forget the new unaffordable deductibles. We still would like to trust you guys, but your truths are as trustable as a Venezuelan Petro.
No, you’re correct...no New Green deal from the GOP. You’ve also not heard of a healthcare plan...any new or alternative plan...to justify why after 4 years of promises for an even better plan than the ACA- and after countless attempts in the Senate to repeal it. There is even a current case winding its way thru the courts seeking to dismantle healthcare and remove the protections for preexisting conditions for millions of Americans -all while a worldwide pandemic continues to affect the health and economies of people and countries the world over. And we all miss the days when the cost of things was less. A nice home could be had for $50k, and the nicest car money could buy was less than $10k. But when you have a for-profit healthcare system and an insurance industry and big pharma with nothing but cash to fund the biggest and best lobbyists money can buy, you begin to get at the reasons we in America pay far greater prices for the healthcare we receive.
Exactly. Not to mention that there may be no Green New Deal and "crushing taxes", but in the long run people may pay more to combat the effects of climate change, but I guess the thought is, "I'll be dead and won't care."
Wrong again. We all need to find a way to move in the right direction that does not crush our economy. Not everything is black and white.
We had a great healthcare system until the Democrats destroyed it in their effort to enact a socialist-style single payer plan. It was called private insurance. It was based on free market principles. Healthcare is not a right. It is a commodity. If you need a doctor's care, you pay for it. Freedom is not for sissies.
There are a lot of people not doing anything to help themselves. All working/tax paying people pay for them too. Most agree that pre-existing coverage was the only thing good about the misnamed ACA. Crushing our economy will, in the end, help no one.
@spock - Are you talking about Obama and Hillary?
The bigger the lie the more it is believed is the philosophy of the WH nowdays
With the kenyan muslim's plan, my health insurance costs tripled, and so did my deductibles.
