Thank you very much for the fair and generous coverage you gave Sunday's Life Chain, a significant event in Winchester.
I believe that I did not communicate clearly to the reporter. While the Life Chain was organized by the Respect Life Ministry of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, all people were invited to participate through a letter to the editor and Friday's Community Bulletin Board.
It was not an exclusively Sacred Heart event. We did have participants from churches both within Frederick County and outside.
