On Sunday, Oct. 6, we all have a unique opportunity to witness to the personhood of unborn children by taking part in the annual Winchester Life Chain.
We will form a "chain" of people beginning at the intersection of Keating Drive and Amherst Street and spreading out both ways up and down Amherst. We will stand in silence for one hour beginning at 1 p.m. to "speak" for the millions of babies whose lives have been ended in the womb by abortion and who cannot speak for themselves.
I invite you to join us and stand up for the beautiful right to life for all persons, born and unborn.
