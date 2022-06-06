I've been a life member of the NRA, a long-time hunter who owns several firearms, and also a firm believer in the Second Amendment, However, I can no longer stand by and watch the dramatic increase in ownership of military-style semi-automatic rifles such as the AR-15 by private individuals. After witnessing the continued carnage inflicted by these weapons over the last decade, I believe that their legal possession should remain only within military and law enforcement agencies.
As a former Federal law enforcement officer, I also feel that continued private possession of these weapons of war will not only allow the continued mass killing of innocent children and adults, but will also place our law enforcement personnel at high risk when confronting crazed individuals that possess weapons of such a lethal nature.
The right to bear arms does not mean the right to possess and carry any modern firearm available in a country that is much different from that of our Founding Fathers. The right of our citizens to live in a relatively safe environment must take priority over a liberal interpretation of the Second Amendment.
John Gavitt
Frederick County
