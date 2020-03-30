Hope and solidarity! We all recognize that these are indispensable during these trying times. We can do our tiny bit to lift spirits. In some parts of the U.S. people are turning on their outdoor Christmas lights. Join me and bring a smile to passersby. I don't put up outside lights, so I took my tree lights and draped them around the porch and over the bushes next to it. We are in this together! Boost your neighbors' spirits! Light up the night!
Frances Moyer
Stephens City
