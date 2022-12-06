The Winchester Medical Center Auxiliary 35th annual Lights of Love season is underway. On Thursday evening, Dec. 1, trees located at the hospital campus were illuminated with white lights which had been purchased in the memory or honor of individuals. George Caley, past president of Winchester Medical Center and current chair of Blue Ridge Hospice, was recognized for his volunteerism and chosen as this year’s Tree Lighter. Funds raised from this year’s Lights of Love campaign will be divided between Blue Ridge Hospice and the Auxiliary.
If you are driving past the hospital campus on Amherst Street, look for the trees illuminated with white lights which have been placed in recognition of individuals.
The Winchester Frederick County area is a caring community. We thank the community for the continued support of Lights of Love for 35 years.
Miranda Skelly Delmerico
Winchester Medical Center Auxiliary President
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.