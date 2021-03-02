On the contrary, The Lincoln Project is great! A group of Republicans and former Republicans, they are giving us healthy doses of truth and reality. Their stated goal is the defeat of Trump and the eradication of Trumpism. Now Trumpism is nothing more than 1930's style nationalism dressed in a 21st century American business suit.
Someone once said: "When fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross."
God almighty gas us a brain — educate it and think for yourself.
(8) comments
It’s already wrapped in a cross. White Supremacy groups are already using Christian symbols. Evangelicals, far right Christian denominations, and some Catholics are still embracing Trump and what he stands for. Since Trump is a racist, bigoted, cheat, and liar and the kind of man who frolics with a woman not his wife who must be paid while his real wife recovers from childbirth and this is upheld as family values, as a practicing Catholic, I find any fellow Catholics including bishops who embrace this man to be hypocrites and a complete and total embarrassment.
Curious to know if you complained like this about Bill Clinton when he was in office?
tRumpsters are a fearful/hateful bunch .... cults tend to be
You're describing you Biden cultists. You are afraid of anyone with a different opinion and want them to disappear. We aren't going anywhere, and we are not afraid of you.
👍
The project certainly filled a void where republicans could voice dissent about what the party of Lincoln has become, a party that has a mantra eerily similar to one before that will never admit a mistake, never accept responsibility, blame their enemies when things go wrong, spread lies and disinformation, demonize the Free Press, and attack marginalized people
As individuals, I don't much care for any of them, but I will always be grateful they stood up.
Don't talk about the Democrats that way!
The "Free Press" you speak of has all but disappeared, thanks to partisan policies that have no place in the "Free Press".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.