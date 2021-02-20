Marketing false narratives has become quite the scheme during the last four years by political action groups, media, and politicians. Take for example the Lincoln Project (LP). It would be more accurate to call it the Arnold Project. As in Benedict Arnold. The Continental Army, Major General who sold out his country during the American Revolutionary War by defecting to the side of the adversary (British). Of course, everyone knows this because the teachings of American history in our school systems is so thorough.
Shame on the conspirators to take the Honest Abe legacy and distort it to mislead those that are easily influenced. So, with the newest of allegations within the LP, we learn they cannot even be honest with one another. Yet, where is the unbiased media to call out this hypocrisy? Where is the transparency that shows the millions of dollars raked in by this organization to sell out a political party?
Our politicians have an obligation to speak out about the untruths in our society, but only if they genuinely care about America. It has been said that we American’s have a short attention span. Not true. You and I distinctly remember the false narrative used to explain the Benghazi killings of four Americans.
It is time for a new, and morally rooted Lincoln Project to stand up to expose the lies being peddled. If anyone needs to be deprogrammed it is the founders of the LP.
(8) comments
I think 🤔 I hear noise which is off topic and not worth bothering with. Golly, the Republicans seem to have directional issues.
Actually, having seen several of the ads put out by the Lincoln Project on TV, I thank God for them every day. Not one thing I saw would be considered dishonest. But then, the Republicans follow a pathological liar and have picked up that trait so they’re not in a position to judge.
The truth of the Republicans is dark and disgusting. No wonder it’s painful for them to watch it. Don’t kill the messenger. It would be better for them to clean up their own filth.
Remember: “that organization” is made up of Republicans. I may agree in their mission to expose Trump and the evil he spread but cleaning out their own house is critical and they’ll do it.
Looking forward to their ads on “Fled” Cruz flying to Mexico so he could take a shower leaving his constituency in misery. Or we could see one on how the disgusting Cruz family left their little dog in a house with sub freezing temperatures. The Lincoln Project never seems to lack subject matter.
Whatever will be posted when Trump is finished. Enough is enough - move on!!!!
Actually... [rolleyes] The "truth"? Honey, you are so far from reality, your idea of "truth" is completely at odds with what most of us are able to see with our own eyes and hear with our own ears. But, do keep posting. It amuses us. [thumbup]
Speaking of filth: You support eugenics inspired Planned Parenthood, you support gun control laws based in racism, you support this little gem - https://newspunch.com/bombshell-fbi-investigating-lincoln-projects-sickening-pedophilia-scandal/ - yet you have the gall to lecture us? Wow. Just... wow.
Leftists corrupt everything they "adopt". Interesting that there is no outrage regarding the pedophilia emanating from the top of that organization...
You want false narratives? How about the "biggest inaugural turnout ever--Period!" How about Sharpiegate, or windmills cause cancer, or being Michigan's Man of the Year or the healthcare plan that's just about ready, or finally, and most painfully, that the election was not lost but won "bigly!". Admittedly, the Lincoln project focuses on emotional arguments to sow a seed of doubt into the minds of Trump's sycophants--but certainly no more than Trump has done for four agonizing years.
A bizarre letter on a surreal topic. You can't make "a new, and morally rooted" false history out of the scalding reality of disgrace from the past Trump administration, any more than you can make a silk purse out of a sow's ear.
I'm not sure I agree that "selling out a political party" is quite the same as "selling out America". Don't you think that America is bigger than political parties or individuals? It used to be.....
