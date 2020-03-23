The current COVID-19 crisis is a great test, especially to the mind. How a person responds reveals a foundational belief about who is in charge of the world. I hope this crisis achieves a marvelous turn of the mind and heart — an acceptance and yielding to the one who is sovereign over all creation. This alone yields peace that transforms.
The best voice of sanity and wisdom in a world that has lost both is C.S. Lewis’s essay from 1948, when fear of the atomic bomb was raging and many huddled together in fear.
He writes: “How are we to live in an atomic age? Why, as you would have lived in the 16th century when the plague visited London, or as you would have lived in a Viking age when raiders from Scandinavia might land and cut your throat any night; or indeed, as you are already living in an age of cancer...
Believe me, you were already sentenced to death before the atomic bomb was invented; and quite a high percentage of us were going to die in unpleasant ways...
If we are all going to be destroyed by an atomic bomb, let that bomb find us doing sensible and human things-praying, working, teaching, reading, listening to music, chatting to our friends over a pint and a game of darts-not huddled together like frightened sheep and thinking about bombs. They may break our bodies but they need not dominate our minds.”
Perfect, Mr. Lewis!
(2) comments
Unfortunately, chatting with friends over a pint may not be advisable right now. Otherwise his advice his sound.
Is the author advocating NOT isolating ourselves in our homes to avoid infection? It certainly sounds like it. He she a Covid19 denier? If so, Shame on her and Mr. Lewis. As individuals, we could not have stopped the atom bomb. As individuals we certainly can impact the spread and deaths from a virus. I hope this is not what she meant, but...
