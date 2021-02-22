Littering a sad problem
On February 4, Richard Good wrote an open forum asking “How many littering citations are issued?” I cannot stop thinking about littering in our beautiful country. I too am astounded that anyone could litter in this lovely state of Virginia. In the summer I passed a stopped car with the window down as a child asked her mother where to put her drink cup. She was told to throw it out the window. I picked it up, took it to a receptacle and tossed it in. I returned to the open window and told the child, “No, this is not what we do. Carry a litter bag, toss any refuse in that and put it in a garbage can later.” I too have seen many beer bottles and cigarette butts dumped in the streets.
Some years ago, I remarked on how beautiful Canada was. I was told at that time they had a littering fee of $1,000 and people learned not to toss trash. Why would anyone do this? I was interested in Mr. Good’s comment in Colorado. He was told “you are not in the south now, we take pride in our community.” It was encouraging on the 12th to read about Billy Adams who walks through Washington, D.C., picking up two bags of trash along the way on a 12-mile walk.
Did Mr. Good of Frederick County ever receive an answer?
Jane Parrish Winchester
