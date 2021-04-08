Local groups not involved with Warner’s guest list
There seems to be some confusion in our community related to the meeting Senator Mark Warner held on Tuesday with representatives from our local nonprofit agencies. We want the community to be aware that the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley and the Nonprofit Alliance of the Northern Shenandoah Valley had NO role in determining who would be invited to this meeting. While we certainly appreciate the Senator’s time and attention in coming to our area, we wish to be clear that any questions regarding the guest list for his meeting should be directed to his office, and not to the Community Foundation or Nonprofit Alliance.
Larry Weiss Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.