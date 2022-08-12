Lock him up
In 2016, Donald Trump ran on the lie that Hillary Clinton had classified documents on her laptop that she was refusing to turn over to the federal government. Chants of “Lock her up” filled every one of his campaign stops.
In August 2022, the federal government legally but forcefully takes back allegedly highly classified documents that Trump has refused to hand over for more than 18 months, and radical right-wing Republicans are calling for civil war. Trump, always a victim in his own mind, is likening this to Watergate. I’m no historian, but didn’t Richard Nixon resign in infamy over his ties to that break-in and subsequent investigation into his corrupt backroom plotting? This is the very definition of irony.
Donald Trump continues to stoke violence through his lies and misguided belief that he is above the law. We already know he’s a danger to our rules-based form of government. Wouldn’t it be rich if the takedown of Donald Trump ends up coming from boxes of highly classified documents sloppily hidden in his basement?
Lock him up!
Teri Merrill Winchester
