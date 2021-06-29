Hallelujah!! And a huge thank you from the many Winchesterians who wish THEY had written the long overdue letter exposing (one of) the reliable hypocrites among us.
It would truly be a phenomenal ripple effect if some of the parties above would speak out more, and the others would find a different escape valve for their demons.
How very appropriate that the public spanking should be administered by the rational and beloved Adrian O’Connor.
Murray Shantz
Winchester
Maybe local Repubs could stop talking about tyranny and stolen electuons?
