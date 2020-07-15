I am writing because I think that some people seem to have lost perspective under the strain of this virus. I would like to ask those who object to wearing a mask in public if they stop at stop signs and red lights. We have lived with these traffic laws so long that they are second nature to us. I'm sure obeying them doesn't feel as restrictive as wearing a simple face-covering. We willingly give up a little of our personal freedom while driving in order to save lives and prevent bodily harm. That is what we do here in America. We obey the traffic laws for the sake of the common good. That is all that is being asked when face masks are required in order to save lives and prevent bodily harm. In 2017, 37,133 lives were lost in accidents primarily caused by someone violating a traffic law. Let's get back to looking out for our fellow Americans' safety and well-being.
Rebecca J. Lillis
Frederick County
