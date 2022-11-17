Kudos to Dr. Bruhn for a well thought out and well written Open Forum commentary printed by the Star on 16 November on where our city finds itself with a Comprehensive Plan that supposedly embraces "New Urbanism" but in fact is not following the tenants of that philosophy. I look forward to his follow-on series that will explore some of the actual issues being caused by how this philosophy is being interpreted and sincerely hope that not only fellow residents but also the city staff and our Council learn from his current and future well-crafted words.
It is noteworthy that when the city was going through the process of approving the current Comprehensive Plan, there were questions posed to Council members regarding their understanding of "New Urbanism" and its eventual impact on the city, but as things happen, it apparently had little impact on the current version.
I would note that the Comprehensive Plan can be changed at any time. One does not need to wait until 2040 to make a change.
Finally, I would encourage like-minded citizens to also speak up in writing through our exceptional local newspaper, as well as individually, or as an ad hoc or perhaps even a formally organized group to bring these very valid concerns to the attention of Council members, fellow citizens and the city staff. Please stand by for the rest of Dr. Bruhn’s forthcoming commentary. It will be highly educational and will shine a bright light on what is often conducted in darkness.
James Wilson
Winchester
