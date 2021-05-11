It's understandable that changing the name of a local community college would generate some concern because it changes something that is long familiar. Those who think this change is unwarranted, however, might want to review the Wikipedia.org entry for "Thomas Fairfax, 6th Lord Fairfax of Cameron" and check out the entries under "Legacy." Anyone honored by having a place of higher learning named after them should be worthy of that distinction. It would seem that a serial rapist doesn't really fit that description.
Michael Byrnes
Frederick County
Unlike most people who inherited land in the colonies, he actually lived here.
Let's change the name and move on.
Nor did he support this country in the Revolutionary War. How on earth did he get this school named after him anyway.
Maybe you people should stop crying over what people did or did not do 250 years ago. Do something more pro-active like addressing recent violence by black lives matter and antifa.
Maybe you people should stop crying over Aunt Jemima and Mr. Potatohead. Do something more proactive like addressing the recent insurrection attempt and attacks on people of color.....
Well said, Michael!
