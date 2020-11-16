Lost and found
This is one of those “good news” stories that I thought worthy of sharing publicly.
Just back from a brief motorcycle ride yesterday afternoon, I realized that my wallet had somehow “dismounted” along the way.
I began agonizing over the admin drama ahead. Replacing the credit cards would be relatively easy, but my driver’s license and other items would be an ordeal.
Then, the doorbell rang. Outside was a pickup truck, and on the porch was a stranger who introduced himself as Joe Snapp. Joe had spotted my wallet in the road, found our address, and headed over to deliver the wallet in person. He said he knew how worried we would be. Nothing I could say or do could get Joe to accept any reward.
We learned that Joe and Mary Snapp own West Oaks Farm Market on Middle Road, https://www.westoaksfarm-market.com.
Coincidentally, “Joe’s people” and “my people” came to Frederick County at about the same time in the middle of the 1700’s. They may never have connected, but we have now.
Despite what we may see in the news, we all know that most folks are good. Last night reminded us of that.
Bill Hagan Frederick County
(4) comments
And the best way to reward Joe would be to encourage anyone who’s inspired by his kindness to stop by west oak farm market and buy things (maybe something for yourself AND something to pass on to someone else in kindness).
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
We need more Joe Snapps in the world. Good people doing good things.
There are still good people out there doing good things everyday. We get caught up in all of the negative. Blessings to all.
