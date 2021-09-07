I have just got to vent a little and don't really care if you disagree with this observation.
It is a pity that America is full of so many self-centered people who refuse to do what it takes to save and help others around them, including themselves and their loved ones. A mandate of those claiming to be Christians is to love others as much as themselves.
So a mask is uncomfortable, especially during hot and humid weather. So the government should not be allowed to dictate a personal freedom. So the vaccine can manifest some harmful side effects in a few people. So does peanut butter. The percentage is about the same. I personally love the ones I associate with and the ones around me. For that reason, I am more than willing to forgo a personal freedom by wearing a mask, get vaccinated and take a chance that I survive any side effects. So my question to others is: How much do you really care about those around you?
John VanVoorhis
Clear Brook
