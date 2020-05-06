I proudly served on the Winchester City Council with Lee Grant and Wendell Seldon. The last night Wendell was going to be with us at a meeting, he wanted to read a letter explaining why he was leaving his post. About halfway through, emotions got the best of him, and the Council President finished it for him. We knew he hated to move away, but it was an offer he could not refuse. Wendell always said that Winchester was his home. I loved that guy!
Charles Zuckerman
Winchester
