In our troubled world today, it is such a pleasure to find the outstanding photography of Jeff Taylor in The Winchester Star each morning. Kudos to Jeff for finding things to photograph that lift our spirits and give us joy! The Winchester Star is a better paper thanks to Jeff!!!
Shelby Comstock
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.