Having heard Josh Ludwig speak several times in several venues, e.g., Winchester-Frederick County Republican Women, I can attest that he will be a great asset on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors as opposed to the incumbent Dave Stegmaier. One of Josh’s many concerns for Frederick County is transparency, and he will fight for it.
While transparency is a concern for all branches, e.g., police, fire, of special concern is that of the School Board budget. Unfortunately, a line-item categorical budget was voted down last week at the Board of Supervisors' meeting 4-3. With Josh on board, this wouldn’t have happened. As a Frederick County taxpayer, I would feel more confident that my money is being used wisely if the Board of Supervisors had a categorical budget like that available in our neighboring county, Loudoun. With a transparent School Board budget, Board of Supervisors can deep dive and act as our fiduciaries by analyzing expenses for maintenance, deep Equity program, etc. Also, this would benefit parents who have a need to know what is impacting their children. Like Josh has explained, if anything controversial is added to the school curriculum, don’t parents deserve to know it? If they don’t agree, they then have the ability to speak up.
Josh is the candidate of choice and for the people as opposed to old-boy cronyism, rampant here in the county. Therefore, it is urgent that all taxpayers who reject wasteful spending vote on May 15th in the Republican primary from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Millwood Station for JOSH LUDWIG.
