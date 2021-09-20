Josh Ludwig is the only conservative Republican candidate running for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors for Shawnee district. Josh believes in 3 core issues:
1. Transparency: Josh believes that all county spending is taxpayer money and should be visible and easily accessible to the taxpayer. Line-item budgeting holds county departments accountable so that expenses can be properly reported and tracked. The vote in April of this year for all county entities to provide transparent budgeting failed 4-3. Josh’s vote would have made a difference.
2. Low taxes: Taxes should not be raised without justification. Without departmental transparency, this cannot be determined and places county departments at risk for fraud, waste, and abuse. If county residents cannot easily see how money is spent, how can they have confidence that proposed tax increases are necessary? How can Supervisors prioritize county spending without access to relevant information?
3. Individual rights: Josh believes that individual, business and religious rights are God-given, not government-given, and that Frederick County should be against all infringements on and uphold rights enumerated in the US Constitution.
Vote Josh Ludwig for Frederick County Board of Supervisors, Shawnee District if you want someone who cares about your rights and your pocketbooks.
Lisa Callanan
