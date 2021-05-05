The pandemic of this past year has affected everyone in some way. Many families are struggling to keep roofs over their heads and food on their tables. Many small businesses have been forced to close causing loss of jobs, and those still open are still functioning at reduced capacities. Although there is a light at the end of the tunnel we are not there yet, so one has to ask the question was this really the best time to impose new taxes on people who are barely hanging on? Josh Ludwig doesn't think so, and if elected he is willing to fight for you, your family and small businesses.
Josh is a dedicated husband and father who knows what it is like to raise a family amid skyrocketing prices. He is a Christian and a firm believer in the respect for all life. He and his family participated in the pro-life march. He believes in running his campaign based on his beliefs and principles as opposed to slamming his opponent with false accusations. He believes in transparency and that taxpayers have the right to know where their tax dollars are being spent and what children are being taught in schools.
If you want a candidate who is ready to fight for you, your family and small business, then vote for Josh Ludwig for the Republican nominee for Shawnee District Board of Supervisors on May 15, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., at the Millwood fire station.
how is a lifelong government beauracrat like ludwig or steigmeir for that matter know anything about private business ..... answer, they don't.
Does ludwig believe tRump's Big Lie and support the coup attempt on January 6th... those are important questions that need answers.
Shawnee District can do so much better than Dave Stegmaier. I am willing to let Josh Ludwig try and fix this broken county. His vote will be the deciding vote on many issues.
Now I see it...GreatScott shouts from the mountaintops that they are not affiliated with the radical tea party members who want to destroy the Shawnee District. They are affiliated with the Democratic candidate and this is their way to get an early start on their campaign by making it look like the Republicans are infighting....What do you think GreatScott...that is your strategy in these false allegations against Dave Stegmaier?!?
