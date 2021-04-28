As a twenty-two year resident of Virginia, including nine in Frederick County, I have witnessed the political move from solidly conservative to leaning leftist. Sadly, unless leadership changes now this trend will continue and worsen. These changes have real and lasting consequences for all residents: higher taxes (stealing years off your life-earnings); increased regulations (syphoning off productive business hours and profits as well as restricting personal property liberty); restricted Second Amendment rights (creating free-fire zones for criminals and reducing Constitutional protections to self-defense), and even indoctrination in our schools (see recent letter to the editor on “Deep Equity” as an example).
To combat these troubling trends I believe we must start where we can have the most impact, namely by electing men and women who support the Constitution and traditional values which made this country the great Land of Opportunity that so many from around the world seek to enter. This is why I strongly support Josh Ludwig to represent the Shawnee District on the County Board of Supervisors.
I have heard Josh speak several times, and was privileged to have an in-depth conversation with Josh on a wide range of issues. Josh is clearly well-educated in the history of our nation, a discerning thinker, and a passionate defender of individual liberty as defined in our Constitution. Josh believes in government transparency, resulting in lower taxes and maximum individual freedom. These are positions I can support any day, and I urge others to join me. Vote for Josh Ludwig on May 15th.
(6) comments
Yes, vote for Josh Ludwig on May 15th to get a conservative voice for Shawnee.
Progressive Leftists hate this country and want nothing more than to "transform" it into just another "leading from behind" (seriously, who came up with that ridiculous saying?) 2nd rate, Euro-type pushover...
As a proud "progressive leftist," I can assure you that I love this country. I wonder what the purpose might be of the insults that you hurl at your fellow Americans? In fact, Virginia is becoming a progressive beacon for the rest of the South, not whatever a "second rate, Euro-Type pushover" might be. Meanwhile, under President Biden, people are getting vaccinated and returning to normal life, students are returning to school, families are getting economic aid, employment figures are moving in the right direction, and Americans from both parties support investing in our infrastructure. It's a great time to be a Virginian and an American!
"Hating this country" is the new go-to "insult" from lonely, bitter, irrelevant people who don't want to move forward, so like a toddler, they lash out in ugly ways.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Great comment Catherine...America is on the mend!
This very proud "leftist" is clearly walking around the empty mind of doc rent free again this morning .... how does doc make it in this scary world without the daily vomit of tRump
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.