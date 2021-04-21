Who wants to pay higher meals taxes than Loudoun County and Fairfax County? Any takers? I didn’t think so. After all, the mean incomes of Loudoun County and Fairfax County are $151,800 and $128,372, respectively. In contrast, Frederick County residents have a mean income of $86,229, only 56.8% of the mean income in Loudoun County. We should NOT be paying higher meals taxes than those who make almost double what we make!
But, last Wednesday, Dave Stegmaier, Shawnee District Board of Supervisor, voted alongside three other representatives to increase the Frederick County meals tax from 4% to 6% (the highest allowed amount by Virginia law). Now, guess what the meals tax rate is in Loudoun County and Fairfax County… Wait for it… 0%! You saw that right, 0%! In Loudoun County and Fairfax County you will only pay a meals tax in certain municipalities, such as Leesburg and Fairfax cities, which have a meals tax rate of 4% each. This means that, thanks to the tax-raising Stegmaier, we will soon be paying 1.5 times MORE than Leesburg and Fairfax!
If you want a representative who will stand up for lowering your county taxes, from real estate taxes to meals taxes, and maintaining a balanced budget, then vote for Josh Ludwig for the Republican candidate for Shawnee District Board of Supervisor. Josh Ludwig stands with us.
Vote Josh Ludwig for Shawnee District Board of Supervisor on May 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall. Stop tax increases now!
If they county didn’t need the money, the meals tax wouldn’t have been raised. No one holds a gun to your head and forces you to eat out. Are you, Ms. Trinch, going to be squawking about lack of services in the county has no money to pay for them?
Loudoun and Fairfax have other sources of income. Fairfax isn’t and Loudoun has become less rural. Don’t compare apples and oranges.
