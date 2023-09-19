This environmental nonsense is really starting to get out of hand. Now people are griping and complaining about the quarries here in Frederick County and the “footprint” they leave.
Well, ask yourself: Where else are you going to get the natural resources for all those things you love and make you comfortable? Are you willing to sacrifice windows in your house, vehicle, etc., that are made from the sand that comes from the quarries?
Are you willing to drive around on dirt roads with potholes because you don’t want to access the limestone that is used for the gravel base and the stone in the actual pavement?
And let’s not forget the concrete that is used to build your beautiful homes and patios.
Oh, and let’s not forget about all the jobs they provide.
People really need to think about all of the elements and possibilities before they go off on these crusades.
In my humble opinion, God made this planet. He made us. He gave us everything — the earth and every living creature for our benefit and use. He also gave us the intelligence to develop these luxuries that we enjoy every day.
So, tell me, how much are you willing to sacrifice so you don’t have to drive down Route 11 and look at a huge pile of slag. Also, if you don’t want to live around that mess ... move!
Laura Cooper
Gore
